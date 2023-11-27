Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Synaptics worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 11.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $361,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $103.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $142.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $535,446. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNA

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.