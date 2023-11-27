Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $191.01 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.08 and a 200 day moving average of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.