Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

