Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EWU opened at $32.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

