Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Impinj worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Impinj by 24.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,247,150.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,948,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,039,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 79,370 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $5,247,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,948,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,039,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $39,322.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,673 and have sold 12,104 shares valued at $725,355. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.