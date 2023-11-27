Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEG opened at $65.09 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

