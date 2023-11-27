Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,585 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 74,753 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $4,005,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,388 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,621 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 767,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,711 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.32, a PEG ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.