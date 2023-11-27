Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.08 Million Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.