Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.18 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.