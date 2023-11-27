Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 251.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,633 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $636,257.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $10.45 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,787.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

