Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

SHEL opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

