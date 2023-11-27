Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $82.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

