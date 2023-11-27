Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Envestnet Price Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

About Envestnet

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.