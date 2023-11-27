Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,557 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,328.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 95,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

