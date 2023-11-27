Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,231 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

