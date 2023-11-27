Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

