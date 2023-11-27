Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Flywire worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 100,692 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 28.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,052,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,234. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

