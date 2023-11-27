Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 156,789 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $400,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 185,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 75,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,017.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 130,580 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

GGAL opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

