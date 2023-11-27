Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,611 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $138.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

