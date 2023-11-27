Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.