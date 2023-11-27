Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

SNA stock opened at $275.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.