Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.54 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

