Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,762 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Globant by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 50.0% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $5,014,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $222,362,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Up 1.9 %

GLOB opened at $216.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $218.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.