Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,259 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

