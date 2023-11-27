Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,867 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $56.75 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.