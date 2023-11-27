Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,151 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,505,000 after acquiring an additional 778,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

