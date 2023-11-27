Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 86,688 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.02% of Vimeo worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $611.81 million, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89.
Vimeo Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
