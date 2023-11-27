Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 86,688 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.02% of Vimeo worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $611.81 million, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.