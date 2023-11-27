Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 36.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after buying an additional 561,035 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.68. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

