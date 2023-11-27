Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 51.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 70,046 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 939.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after acquiring an additional 218,016 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,779 shares of company stock worth $11,178,415. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $235.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.60. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.