Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,479 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $31.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $283.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $35.76.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

