Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after buying an additional 139,043 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 266,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

CARR stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

