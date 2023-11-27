Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,815 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

