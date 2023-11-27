Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,025 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $846,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cencora by 38.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

COR opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.78. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $201.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

