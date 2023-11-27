Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,105 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AppLovin worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $217,358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $22,402,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $48,726,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,628 shares of company stock worth $20,075,678. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.