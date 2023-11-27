Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 23,982 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,982 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 214.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $528.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.20.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.