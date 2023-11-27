Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,599 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OXY opened at $60.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

