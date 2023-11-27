Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 43,050 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,050 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

