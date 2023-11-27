Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 2,244.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 169,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 273.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 324,953 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

