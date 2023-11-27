Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,597,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after buying an additional 271,876 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MOD opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

