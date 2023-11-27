Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 26th

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 348.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.