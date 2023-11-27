Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNSKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report on Monday, September 4th. HSBC raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MNSKY

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Shares of MNSKY stock opened at C$11.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of C$11.88 and a 1 year high of C$11.88.

(Get Free Report

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.