Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nabors Industries by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 30.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nabors Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $93.20 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $882.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

