Nauticus Robotics (KITT) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -228.77% -323.54% -39.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nauticus Robotics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 89 211 308 3 2.37

Nauticus Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 117.07%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 20.15%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million -$28.26 million -4.07 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $761.29 million $11.79 million -4.60

Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics rivals beat Nauticus Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.