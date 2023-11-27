Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $9.70 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 127.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 176,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.