New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYCB

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 38.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 717,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 128,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.