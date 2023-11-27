Newmont Co. (NEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 22nd

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.8% per year over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmont by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Newmont by 122.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.