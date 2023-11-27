Newmont Co. (NGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.543 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

NGT stock opened at C$51.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$46.50 and a 52 week high of C$76.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.30. The firm has a market cap of C$59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.09). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.9883721 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

