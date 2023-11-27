Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.
Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
NIO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. NIO has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.