Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. NIO has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

