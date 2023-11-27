NiSource Inc. (NIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 on December 1st

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

NiSource Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NIMC opened at $104.26 on Monday. NiSource has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 112.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

