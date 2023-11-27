Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordstrom by 104.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,612 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

